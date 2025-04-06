NDLEA arrests Ghana national selling drugs in Lagos

The Special Operations Unit of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has apprehended a 20-year-old United Kingdom based Ghanaian, Parker Osei, for allegedly peddling drugs inside Lagos airport, Ikeja.

Osei was apprehended with 36 parcels of Loud, a strong strain of cannabis weighing 19.40kg packed in a giant travelling bag brought to the airport.

The suspect who claims he is a student of Computer Science at East London University, UK, was arrested during the inward clearance of passengers on an Ethiopian Airlines flight from Bangkok, Thailand, at the E-arrival hall of the Lagos airport.

In his statement, the techie claims he lives with his parents in the UK but left London about a week ago for Bangkok where he picked up the illicit drug consignment to deliver in Nigeria.

Aside from him, the agency nabbed two brothers: John Abugu, 43, and Kenneth Abugu, 31, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA Ikeja, Lagos with 5kilograms cocaine concealed in walls of their suitcases while attempting to board a flight to India.

The two brothers, according to NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Baba Femi, on Sunday, were arrested barely three days ago at the Lagos airport following proactive processing of credible intelligence.

According to him, “They claimed they were travelling to India for medical treatment but when their suitcases were thoroughly searched by NDLEA officers, whitish powdery substances later confirmed to be cocaine were discovered on the walls of their bags”.