NDLEA arrests four drug kingpin across Adamawa, others

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA has arrested no fewer than four drug kingpins for exporting and importing Tramadol and Diazepam into country in Adamawa State.

The suspects were said to include: Kabiru Ahmadu; Eric Emil; Abdulmumini Bapetel and Alphonsus Yusuf.

A total of 59.018kg Tramadol, Diazepam, Exol-5, Cannabis Sativa and two jerry cans of formalin substance (Suck & Die) were said to have been recovered from them.

Through a statement released on Sunday, in Abuja, the agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi stated that in Kebbi, 4,010 ampoules of pentazocine injection were seized on Friday 29th July when a commercial vehicle with registration number Sokoto RBA 220 XA was intercepted along Yawuri – Kebbi road.

Babafemi disclosed that two suspects: Muktar Yunusa and Lukman Aliyu were arrested and in a similar raid operation in Oko-Olowo area of Ilorin, a 50 years old businessman Onaolapo Zakariyau was arrested with 79kg cannabis sativa.

According to the statement: “In Abuja, no fewer than 90 blocks of cannabis (48.2kg) and 700grams of methamphetamine were intercepted at the Jabi motor park while at least a suspect has been arrested in connection with the drug exhibits.

“And in Kano, 51 suspects were arrested in a raid at Sky restaurant in Nasarawa area of the state on Friday 29th July. The suspects were caught with various quantities of cannabis and codeine based cough syrup.”

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Mohamed Marwa commended the officers and men of Adamawa, Kebbi, Kwara, Kano, and FCT Commands for their vigilance and commitment.

He further urged them and their colleagues across the country not to rest on their oars but remain resolute against drug dealers across the country.

