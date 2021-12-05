NDLEA arrests Five varsity students, 12 others across 9 states for drug trafficking

Five students of American University of Nigeria, Yola, Adamawa and University of Maiduguri, Borno state and others have been arrested by the National Drug Law And Enforcement Agency, NDLEA for drug trafficking.

The students were said to be among suspects arrested for drug offences in raids operations across nine states by the anti-graft agency.

The students were: Emmanuel Thlama, Jonah Joshua, Ekene Asher, Daniel Alkali and Emmanuel Smooth.

Other suspects were: Matthew Donuwe, Friday Nborgwu, Benson Uzoka, Kafayat Adeyemi Uzoka, Ndidi Uzoka, Christopher Uzoka, Praise Emmanuel, Aminu Aliyu, ThankGod Danladi, Tina Ujene and 72-years old Emmanuel Akanbi.

Confirming the arrests across Adamawa, Borno, Taraba, Niger, Oyo, Ondo, Kano, Rivers and Delta States, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Mohamed Buba Marwa commended the officers and men of the NAIA, MMIA, for their immense efforts.

He further urged them along with their colleagues in other commands to constantly focus on raising the bar of their achievements until the last gram of illicit drug is taken away from every community in Nigeria.

As gathered, Emmanuel and Joshua were arrested with 16.750kg cannabis on Tuesday when operatives raided a settlement opposite Gate 4 of the University of Maiduguri.

The other three students, all AUN undergraduate students: Ekene, Alkali and Smooth, were arrested at 11:30pm on Thursday after taking delivery of Loud, a strong variant of cannabis ordered by Ekene for them to smoke.

Earlier same day, operatives were said to have also intercepted a motorised concrete mixer truck used to conceal 2000.6kg of cannabis, loaded at Ogbese, Ondo state which had Donuwe and Nborgwu arrested.

They were said to have claimed that they have spent a month on the road from Ondo state hoping to deliver the consignment in Mubi, Adamawa before they were arrested at Girei in Girei LGA of the State.

In Oyo state, operatives intercepted 608.40kg of Cannabis sativa concealed in a black Toyota Sequoia SUV with registration number Lagos MUS 553 GN and parked around toll gate area, Ibadan-Ife expressway, Egbeda LGA, Ibadan on Friday.

The following day, operatives also seized 85.90kg cannabis recovered from the boot of a Nissan Primera car, Lagos FJK890DZ and in one of the rooms of an apartment where search operation was carried out at Adegbayi area, Alakia, Egbeda LGA.

Those said to be arrested in connection with the seizure include:Uzoka, Adeyemi Uzoka, Ndidi and Christopher.

In the same vein, Praise and Aliyu were arrested with 228kg cannabis in Kano, operatives in Taraba stormed cannabis farms in Changso village, Kurmi LGA, located on the mountains between Nigeria and Cameroon, evacuated 364kg of the illicit drug and set the rest on fire.

Equally, ThankGod Danladi who has just finished a jail term in October was arrested on Wednesday with 67kg cannabis in another raid in the state.

In Niger state, operatives intercepted a commercial bus with 215kg cannabis concealed in a false bottom and side door of the bus, along Mokwa – Jebba road.

Two suspects; a driver and his conductor arrested claimed they loaded the consignment in Ogere, Ogun State and were heading to Sokoto as their final destination.

In Delta state, Ujene was said to have been arrested in Ibusa with 1.1kg cannabis while a follow raid on her supplier’s home led to the recovery of 54.7kg of the same substance. Different quantities of Cannabis, Methamphetamine, Cocaine, Heroin,

Diazepam and Exol-5 were seized in raids at AP- Eleme and Garki, Oil Mill areas of Port Harcourt, as well as Lewe and Kadiri in Gokana LGA, Rivers state on Friday.

In Ondo state, a 72-year-old Emmanuel Akanbi was said to have been arrested at Odofin camp, Uso, Owo LGA with 2,050kg cannabis.

