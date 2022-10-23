NDLEA arrests five Abuja, Lagos traders link to drug peddling 

After several days of intensive investigations to ascertain major drug dealers across Nigeria, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested four men and women alleged to be major dealers of drugs in Lagos State and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

They were said to have been on NDLEA’s wanted list and were being trailed by the anti-narcotic agency officials in connection with over 16,000 kilograms (16 tons) of illicit drugs intercepted in Lagos, Abuja, and the Netherlands.

Arrest of the five suspects were confirmed through a statement by Director, Media, and Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, and were: 48-year-old Aro Aderinde, Hauwawu Bashiru, and Basirat Adebisi Yahaya, 47years old Abdulkadir Mohammed and 45-year-old Monday Michael.

In Lagos, anti-narcotics officers, who have been on the trail of Aderinde for weeks, were said to have arrested him after engaging in export of 3,149kgs cannabis sativa concealed in coconut fibers via container number MSKU 1820587. Also, Michael was apprehended while conveying 365.7kgs of cannabis in two Toyota Sienna space buses with number plates FST 189 FD and FST 273 GF along Mushin-Isolo axis of Lagos. And for the two women: Hauwawu Bashiru and Basirat Yahaya linked to the attempt to export 90 kilograms of methamphetamine through a pastor, Anietie Effiong of Promise of Zion Church, Oron, Akwa Ibom state, arrested in Lagos and moved to Uyo, the state capital. On arrival in Uyo, both suspects were expected to be prosecuted along with the clergyman who was apprehended barely two months ago. Another drug lord, Mohammed, who was wanted over the seizure of 5,640kgs cannabis at a warehouse in Chukuku area of Kuje, Abuja, was nabbed following the arrest of his wife, Saadatu Abdullahi. Mohammed’s wife, a 35years old woman, who was found by NDLEA officials at their store where the drugs were kept during a raided on the facility.

