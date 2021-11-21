NDLEA arrests fake soldier, 11 others for drug trafficking

The National Drug Law And Enforcement Agency, NDLEA has arrested a fake security agent, Abdullahi Mohammed, and 11 others for engaging in drug trafficking across five states.

The drug dealers were picked during the agency’s interdiction operations across the country, where over 6,043.857 kilograms of assorted illicit drugs were recovered in Adamawa, Ondo, Ekiti, Edo, and Ebonyi with more than two hectares of cannabis farms destroyed.

Others arrested aside from Mohammed were: Alabi Idowu, Oluwatomipe Olorundare, Finity Sunday, Joy Peter, Ivoh Chukwuemeka, Ogbonna Peace, Lucky Okhian, and Aaron Monday.

The Chief Executive of NDLEA, Mohamed Marwa, commended the efforts of the officers who had carried out the operations across the commands for sustaining the heat on drug cartels in the country.

Marwa, through a statement released on Sunday by the Director for Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, said: “We are proving to the bad guys and merchants of death that we’ll not stay a step ahead of them but two steps in this game, and this we must sustain as we prepare to go into the new year”.

The statement reads: “Mohammed had claimed that the fake security officer had claimed to be serving in one of the security formations in Mubi, Adamawa state after being arrested with four blocks of Cannabis Sativa weighing 4 kilograms along Bazza- Michika road.

“In the same vein, four other suspects were arrested at different locations in Jimeta, Yola North LGA, with assorted substances such as Cannabis, Diazepam, Exol- 5, and Tramadol tablets.

“In Ondo state, three persons: Alabi Idowu; Oluwatomipe Olorundare and Finity Sunday were arrested on Monday with 2,771kgs of Cannabis recovered from them at Oke Ogun camp, Ipele, Owo LGA, while a 59-year-old Joy Peter was nabbed with over 39kg cannabis and Tramadol tablets on Wednesday.

“Also, over 2, 832kg of drugs were seized and more than two hectares of cannabis farms destroyed in parts of Ekiti state. While 2,582kg of Cannabis was recovered on Tuesday from Itapaji forest, Ipao, Ikole LGA, 250kg was seized from Ise forest, Ise-Orun LGA where the cannabis farm was also destroyed on Thursday.

“In Ebonyi, 29-year-old Chukwuemeka alongside his girlfriend Ogbonna Peace, 18, was intercepted along Enugu-Abakaliki expressway with 20.357kg cannabis on Friday. Similarly, 377.5kg cannabis was seized from at least two suspects: Lucky Okhian and Aaron Monday in Owan West LGA as well as Okpokhumi forest in Owan East LGA of Edo state”.

