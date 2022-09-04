NDLEA arrests eight bandits, recovers illicit drugs, others in Ondo

The National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) has arrested no fewer than eight bandits terrorizing farmers around Ala forest axis of Ondo State.

The suspects arrested on Friday, 2nd September 2022 when the NDLEA operatives were searching for a drug lord were said to have included: 47-year old Austin Dickson, who is the gang leader; 31-year old Sunday Adekunle, 29-year old Kayode Oluwaseun, 33-year old Kolawole Kazeem, 37-year old Oladimeji Makinde, 46-year old Emeka Charles, 40-year old Ojo Oluwadare and 44-year old Lanre Oluwajana.

The agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, stated that items recovered from the bandits include 25 bags of cannabis sativa weighing 296kgs; Six explosive devices; six cartridges; four motorcycles and different charms used in terrorising farmers in the forest.

Babafemi, through a statement released on Sunday in Abuja also disclosed that an Abuja businesswoman, Onyinye Nwoke, has been arrested at her residence, where operatives uprooted fresh stems of cannabis plants grown at the backyard of the house.

According to him, the uprooted plants weighed 18.4kgs while 800grams of cannabis seeds were also recovered from the house.

On his part, the Chairman, NDLEA, Mohamed Buba Marwa commended the officers and men of the Ondo and FCT Commands for the arrests and seizures.

He further charged them and their compatriots across the country to intensify the heat on drug cartels across the country.

