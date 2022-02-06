NDLEA arrests dismissed senior police officer, seven drug kingpins in Niger, others

The National Drug Law and Enforcement agency, NDLEA has arrested a 64-year-old dismissed senior police officer of Idanre Police station, Ondo state, Monday George and seven others for drug trafficking in Niger, Anambra, Edo, Delta, Kwara, Borno, Plateau and Abuja.

Other arrested drug kingpins include: Emmanuel Eniola, Fatima Musa, Kate Osagie, Ebunoluwa Babalola, Sulyman Sheu, Charity Omuche and Buhari Umar.

George, was said to have been on the wanted list of the anti-graft agency before his apprehension alongside his 40-year old accomplice, Emmanuel Eniola with 280 blocks of compressed cannabis weighing 168kg.

As disclosed by the force’s Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday, they were arrested in Mokwa axis of Niger state, after their Toyota Avalon car marked EKY 429 BZ loaded with the substance at Idanre and heading to Kanji, Borgu area of the state was intercepted by the operatives.

Babafemi stated that in Edo State, NDLEA operatives stormed the Igbogiri forest, Orhionwon LGA and destroyed four dry season Cannabis farms measuring 3.067718 hectares, following the evacuation of 20 bags of compressed blocks of Cannabis weighing 269.5kg stored in a bush at Uzebba, Owan West LGA of the state.

He disclosed that in Delta state, a 21-year-old student of Federal Polytechnic, Auchi, Osagie, was arrested with over a 17.6grams designer drug she ordered from Onitsha, Anambra state, adding that Fatima was nabbed while attempting to smuggle pentazocine injections into the camp of surrendered insurgents in Borno State.

He added that in Plateau state, operatives of the agency intercepted a truck marked LSD857XB coming from Ekpoma, Edo State with 885 blocks of cannabis sativa that weighed 736kg. A N400,000 paid to bribe the arresting officers has also been warehoused as part of exhibits for prosecution of Babalola, and Sheu, who were arrested at Ganmo, Ilorin, Kwara State with 90kg of Cannabis.

Babafemi further stated that 2kg of Methamphetamine being brought to Abuja by a 29-year-old Omuche from Anambra state was intercepted by operatives at Gwagwalada area of the FCT, adding that officers of the Kaduna Command of the Agency also arrested Umar with 300 shisha pens and 999 portions of synthetic cannabinoids with gross weight of 9.690kg.

On his part, the Chief Executive of NDLEA, Mohamed Marwa commended officers and men of the Strike Force, Apapa seaport, MMIA, Lagos, Niger, Edo, Borno, Plateau, Kwara, FCT and Delta Commands of the Agency for the successful interdiction operations that led to the seizure of thousands of kilograms of illicit drugs from across the country in the past week.

He further urged them and their compatriots in other commands not to relent in their efforts against drug trafficking in the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

