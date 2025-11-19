NDLEA arrests Cross Rivers couple with 360 marijuana bags

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Cross River State Command, has arrested a couple in Yakurr Local Government Area for allegedly being in possession of 360 bags of marijuana weighing 4.706 tonnes.

The suspects, identified as 52-year-old teacher, Onun Ikoli, and his wife, Itam Onun, were arrested after operatives raided their residence where the large consignment of cannabis was discovered.

Confirming the incident, on Wednesday, the State Commander of NDLEA, John Anteyi, said the couple claimed the bags of marijuana belonged to one of their tenants, who is currently on the run.

He noted that both husband and wife denied involvement in drug trafficking, insisting they had unknowingly rented out a room to the suspect for N50,000.

“When asked why they were brought to our custody, the woman said she was arrested because she is the landlady,” Anteyi said. “They told us they rented the room to a tenant without knowing he was a drug dealer.”

Anteyi stated that investigation into the matter is ongoing, adding that the agency is determined to track down the fleeing tenant and uncover the full network behind the illicit operation.

He commended the support of the NDLEA Chairman, Rtd Brigadier General Buba Marwa, and acknowledged the cooperation of the Cross River State Government in the agency’s efforts to curb drug-related crimes.

“Our ears are still on the ground to apprehend more suspects,” he said. “The Cross River State Governor has been helpful, and we appreciate the support.”

The Commander urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities, stressing that community cooperation is vital to the fight against drug trafficking in the state.