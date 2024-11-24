NDLEA arrests Chinese trans-border drug kingpin in Lagos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a Chinese trans-border drug kingpin, Tianzhen Yen popularly called Jackie, for aiding and possessing 4.3grams of cocaine of cocaine and others.

He was apprehended inside a hotel following arrest of a member of the syndicate led by the 58-year-old in Lagos State.

The Director, Media & Advocacy

(NDLEA), Femi Babafemi, who disclosed the arrest on Sunday to newsmen, added that Yen arrested at his hotel in Ikeja.

According to him, Officers of the Seme Special Area Command of the Agency had on Thursday 21st November intercepted a 40-year-old suspect, Yakubu Emmanuel Mark in a commercial bus going to Ghana at the Gbaji checkpoint along Badagry-Seme expressway based on credible intelligence.

“When he was searched, a total of 750grams of cocaine were found in his bag. A swift follow up operation was organized to trace and arrest the kingpin behind the trans-border drug trafficking syndicate, who turned out to be a Chinese citizen, Tianzhen Yen.

“He was eventually traced to MC Hotel behind Alade market, Allen Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos. When his hotel room was searched, 4.3grams of cocaine; a gram of methamphetamine; two electronic weighing scales; and Chinese National Identification Number Card, among other exhibits were recovered while he was arrested in the vicinity of the hotel”.