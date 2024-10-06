NDLEA arrests Canadian lady for drug peddling inside Lagos airport

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a 41-year-old Canadian lady, Adrienne Munju, for importing large consignment of ‘Canadian Loud’, a strong strain of synthetic cannabis.

Munju was apprehended by the anti-narcotic agency at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Ikeja, Lagos State.

In her statement after arrest, she claimed she was recruited to traffic the consignment through an online platform for 10,000 Canadian dollars upon successful delivery in Lagos.

The suspect narrated that she took the offer because she needed the money to pay for her ongoing master’s degree programme in Canada.

Confirming the arrest on Sunday, the NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, stated that the suspect was arrested during the inward clearance of passengers on KLM airline flight from Canada at the terminal 1 of the Lagos airport on Thursday 3rd October 2024.

He said: “During a joint examination of her three bags, Adrienne who was coming to Nigeria for the first time was found with 74 parcels of the illicit substance weighing 35.20 kilograms stuffed in two of her three bags”.