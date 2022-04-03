NDLEA arrests Brazil-based drug dealer, seven others in Rivers, Kano

A 39 years old Brazil based drug dealer returning into Nigeria, Nnanna Michael, has been arrested by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA with 73 sachets weighing 8.15 kilograms of cocaine at the Port Harcourt International Airport, PHIA, in Rivers State.

Other arrested seven drug dealers include: 50-year-old Monday Alaisu, 40-years old Ramon Dauda, Remi Aluko, Harrison Odion, Muhammad Adamu, Abba Sani and Auwalu Muhammad.

Michael, who was arrested during the inward screening of passengers on board Qatar Airline flight QR1433 from Doha to Port Harcourt on Tuesday hails from Ekwusigo, Anambra State was said to have smuggled the largest seizure of such at the airport, since it began international flight operations years ago.

As disclosed through a statement released by the Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi on Sunday, he stated that during preliminary interview, Nnanna confessed that he departed Sao Paulo, Brazil on Sunday midnight en route Qatar to Port Harcourt, adding that the suspect claimed that an unidentified person in Sao Paulo gave him six bed sheets in which the drug was concealed to deliver to another unidentified person at Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa.

Babafemi disclosed that the 73 cocaine sachets were hidden in 4ft factory sewn colourful bed sheets. Five of the bed sheets contain 12 sachets each, while the sixth bed sheet contains 13 sachets.

Also, he stated an immediate follow up operation led to the arrest of Alaisu, who travelled from Lagos to pick the drug from Nnenna. He was arrested at the airports carpark where he was waiting to receive Nnenna with the latters photograph taken at the Brazilian airport and his international passports Data Page in his hand.

In Oyo state, Babafemi said that 17.6kg cannabis was transferred along with a suspect, Dauda, to the state command of NDLEA by the Oyo/Osun Area Command of Nigerian Customs Service, just as narcotic officers on patrol along Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Thursday 31st March intercepted a consignment of 10kg cannabis and 12.1grams of amphetamine in a commercial bus which lead to the arrest of the owner of the drug exhibits, Aluko.

Meanwhile, he said that three drug joints were raided at Wire road, Benin City and Uromi town in Esan Central LGA where 188 pinches of Cocaine and Heroin were recovered with five suspects arrested, adding that in another raid in Okada town, Odion was arrested with 70 bottles of codeine based cough syrup; 9,638 Tramadol capsules; 16,843 tablets of Exol-5; 80 tablets of Diazepam and 62 ampules of Diazepam injection.

He further disclosed that at least, seven drug dealers were arrested in raids in parts of Kano with 80 kilograms of codeine and pentazocine injection seized from them, adding that they were picked in Rijiyar Zaki, Brigade, Yan-Kaba, Tudun Wada, Karfi, Ungogo and Nassarawa areas of the state.

On his part, while commending the working relationship between NDLEA and other security agencies in the country, the Chief Executive of the anti-narcotic agency, Mohamed Marwa charged officers and men of the Lagos, Abuja, Edo, Kano, Nassarawa and Oyo Commands not to rest on their oars in ensuring that drug dealers are hunted down and brought to book.

