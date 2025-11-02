NDLEA arrests artiste, uncovers drug laboratory in Lagos

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have uncovered a clandestine laboratory producing “Colos,” a synthetic strain of cannabis, in a residential building at Ajao Estate, Isolo, Lagos.

The operation led to the arrest of a 30-year-old suspect, Stephen Imoh, and the recovery of freshly cooked Colos and a range of precursor chemicals used in its production.

According to the NDLEA, the discovery followed months of intelligence gathering after officers intercepted several consignments of Colos in Lagos earlier in the year, raising concerns that the previously imported psychoactive substance was now being locally manufactured.

Acting on this intelligence, NDLEA operatives raided the apartment on Thursday, October 30, 2025, recovering 16.2 kilograms of freshly cooked Colos, 1.7 kilograms of ADB-CHMNACA Cannabinol, 4.5 kilograms of Potassium Carbonate, and 91 litres of Dibromobutane.

In another Lagos operation on Saturday, November 1, NDLEA operatives arrested 28-year-old Afeez Salisu (alias Malu) at Mushin, recovering 16 compressed blocks of Ghana Loud and several designer sachets and bottles of Colorado weighing 16.4 kilograms.

A dramatic twist came when a 20-year-old music artist, Godspower George Osahenrumwen, known by his stage name Steady Boy, was arrested while attempting to take delivery of a 77.2kg consignment of Loud concealed in bathtubs imported from New York.

The consignment, intercepted at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport on October 28, was traced to a residence at Primewater Gardens, Lekki, where the suspect was apprehended. His manager, identified as Zion Osazee Omigie (a.k.a. Zee Money), is currently on the run.

The agency also recorded several major seizures across other states. In Kaduna, officers intercepted 84,710 capsules of Tramadol along the Abuja–Jos highway and arrested a 27-year-old suspect in Bauchi during a follow-up operation.

Another suspect, Hamza Musa (47), was caught transporting 32,946 bottles of Akuskura, while Saidu Nafiu (30) was nabbed with 131.5kg of skunk.

In Ogun State, NDLEA operatives arrested three suspects Seun Olaniyi, Rauf Asogba, and Ayinla Adeniyi in Abeokuta with 1,779kg of skunk smuggled from Benin Republic. Similarly, in Bauchi, 596.4kg of skunk was seized from a suspect, Jamilu Mustapha (46).

Other significant busts include 532,600 pills of Tramadol and Exol-5 recovered in Kwara, 1,455kg of skunk intercepted in Edo, 2,829kg of skunk linked to a female suspect in Ondo, and 30,370 pills of Tramadol and 177 grams of methamphetamine seized from two traffickers in Taraba.

Meanwhile, NDLEA commands nationwide intensified War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) sensitization campaigns across schools, worship centers, and workplaces in states including Oyo, Lagos, Sokoto, Jigawa, and Kano.

Commending the efforts of officers across the country, NDLEA Chairman and Chief Executive, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), hailed their professionalism and commitment.

He reaffirmed the agency’s resolve to dismantle all drug syndicates operating in Nigeria and ensure that offenders forfeit their illicit assets to the Federal Government.