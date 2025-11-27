NDLEA arrests airforce officer for illegal arms deal

A Nigerian Air Force personnel, ACM Anas Muhammed Fakai, has been arrested by troops of the 12 Brigade at Kabba Junction in Lokoja while allegedly transporting firearms to Abuja.

The arrest, carried out around 10:22 p.m. on Tuesday, was conducted in collaboration with operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Fakai, who serves with the 107 Air Maritime Group on Airport Road in Benin, Edo State, was reportedly caught with two pump-action guns and a Browning pistol.

During interrogation, he allegedly stated that an Inspector Paul, said to be serving at the Edo State Government House, handed the weapons to him for delivery to a Constable Mohammed Haliru at the Police Headquarters in Abuja.

Military authorities are now working with the NDLEA to verify the claim and determine whether Fakai acted alone or is part of a wider network.

Background checks also indicated that Fakai attended the Nigeria Police Secondary School in Gusau, Zamfara State, between 2015 and 2019.

According to a Special Situation Report from the military, the suspect and the recovered weapons remain in custody pending further directives.