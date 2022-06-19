NDLEA arrests Adamawa drug kingpin, two others, seize nine percels’ in Lagos

The National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a 53 years old drug kingpin, Abdullahi Musa, popularly called Yerima Uding for drug peddling and other criminal activities across Adamawa State.

Musa, who is said to be wanted for some past attacks on officers and men of the agency was apprehended on Thursday with 57 blocks of compressed cannabis sativa, concealed in the boot of his ash coloured Toyota Corolla car with reg. no. GMB 185 MF.

He is said to be identified as the mastermind of the mob attack in Hong axis of the state on 6th October, 2020 that led to the death of an NDLEA operative and another officer now bedridden due to permanent incapacitation.

As disclosed through a statement released by the agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday, in Abuja, the agency also intercepted nine parcels of Methamphetamine weighing 1.45kg concealed in Cornflakes packs and body cream containers.

The intercepted drugs were said to have been linked to two arrested suspects, Nneji Anoma And Etoh Barnabas during an attempt to export the consignment to Malaysia through the NAHCO export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

The suspects were said to have been arrested on Wednesday by operatives of NDLEA acting on active intelligence.

Babafemi stated that in Borno State, another drug dealer Umar Musa was arrested in Tashan Kano, Gwoza LGA on Thursday with 8,000 capsules and tablets of Tramadol weighing 4.550kgs.

He disclosed that 32.182kgs cannabis were seized by NDLEA operatives along Okene/Abuja highway, Kogi state from a commercial bus travelling from Lagos to Abuja.

According to the statement: “Following credible intelligence, operatives also arrested one Nwanbunike Chibuike, 22, with 19,576 tablets of Exol-5, Diazepam, Tramadol and Rohypnol as well as 7.9 litres of Codeine at Ogere, Ikenne LGA, Ogun state on Wednesday 15th June.

“In Zamfara, a consignment of 11,660 tablets of Hyponox and 6,000 ampoules of pentazocine injection was recovered from a drug dealer, Success Amaefuna at Tsafe area of the state on his way to Sokoto state, while 5,000 tablets of Tramadol were seized from Darius John F. Mbugun, 33, who ordered the consignment from Onitsha, Anambra state. The drug exhibit was concealed in a bag of gari for distribution in Gembu, Sardauna LGA, Taraba state.”

“Another consignment of 10 cartons of Tramadol 225mg packaged as Tramaking containing 500,000 tablets with a total weight of 407kg and an estimated N2 million naira worth was seized during a joint examination with the Customs at the NCS warehouse.

A similar joint examination with Customs at the Customs enforcement terminal, Tincan seaport, Lagos led to the seizure of 33 parcels of cannabis indica (Colorado) weighing 16.5kgs.

“The drug exhibit was recovered from a 40-foot container, TRHU 7874497 containing four vehicles. The cannabis coming from Montreal, Canada was discovered in three out of the four vehicles in the container.

“In the same vein, operatives of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigation, DOGI at the Agency attached to a courier company have intercepted a kilogram of Methamphetamine concealed in body cream containers heading to Australia.”

On his part, the Chairman of NDLEA,Mohamed Marwa commended the officers and men of the MMIA Commands of the Agency for the seizures and arrests of the past week.

He further urged them and their compatriots across other formations to remain vigilant and intensify their offensive action against the drug cartels across the country.

