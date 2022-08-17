NDLEA arrests Abuja businessman for selling Tramadol, others online

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have arrested an Abuja businessman, Orakwe Celestine for selling Tramadol and other controlled drugs on a popular e-commerce platform.

Orakwe, who is the Managing Director of Marvelrock Pharmaceuticals and Stores was said to have registered the pharmaceutical company on 16th December 2014 with the certificate and support of a licensed pharmacist, who opted out of the deal in 2017.

The suspect was said to have continued running the business and enrolled it on the e-commerce platform in 2019.

The agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi stated that the suspect came under NDLEAs radar in October 2021 when he advertised many pharmaceutical products such as Tramadol, Ketamine Hydrochloride injection, Hypnox flunitrazepam tablets among others on the online marketplace.

Babafemi, through a statement released on Wednesday, in Abuja stated that between 26th October 2021 and 8th August 2022, the team of anti-narcotic officers assigned to investigate Orakwes drug business activities was able to establish the suspect was selling Tramadol 225mg and other illicit/controlled drugs through the e-commerce platform.

According to the statement: “As a result, the suspect was arrested with some quantities of Tramadol and Swiphnol brand of Rohypnol on Monday 8th August at a drink joint in Jabi area of Abuja where he had gone to make some supplies of orders made through his online channel.”

On his part, the Chief Executive of NDLEA, Mohamed Marwa said the painstaking investigation and process of arresting the businessman should serve as a deterrent to those hiding behind the internet to engage in marketing and selling of illicit/controlled drugs.

He warned that the Agency would definitely get them to face the consequences of their action.

