NDLEA arrests 90yrs old man supplying bandits drugs in Sokoto

The National Drug Law an Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a 90-year-old retired soldier, Usman Adamu for supplying bandits illicit drugs in Mailalle, Sabon Birni axis of Sokoto State.

The suspect during his arrest on Wednesday was said to have been caught with 5.1kg cannabis sativa.

The agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi disclosed that at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, a 37-year-old Italy based drug dealer, Solo Osamede was arrested for ingesting 41 wraps of heroin.

Babafemi stated that he was nabbed and taken into custody for excretion while attempting to board a Turkish Airline flight to Milan, Italy via Istanbul, Turkey on Saturday 30th July.

The spokesperson in a statement released on Sunday, in Abuja said that the swallowed wraps of the illicit drug were recovered in four excretions, which the suspect completed on Monday 1st Aug.

According to the statement: “In the same vein, a female passenger Jatau Lydia Lami was arrested at the Lagos airport for attempting to export 1,700 tablets of Tramadol 225mg concealed in her luggage to Istanbul, Turkey via a Turkish Airline flight on Sunday 31st July.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, a mother of three, hails from Zango Kataf LGA, Kaduna State and lives in Istanbul, Turkey with her family. She blamed her action on pressure to raise N5million ransom to free her mother from the captivity of bandits who kidnapped her since June.”

On his part, the Chief Executive of NDLEA, Mohamed Marwa commended the officers and men of the MMIA, Sokoto and Kaduna Commands for their recent feats.

He further charged them and others across the country to remain focused and vigilant.

