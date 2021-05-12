NDLEA arrests 89 drug traffickers across Kaduna in 5-month

No fewer than 89 suspected drug peddlers have been arrested and placed under detention between January and May across Kaduna State by the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in its onslaught against narcotics circulation in Nigeria.

It explained that during the period under review, personnel of the anti-narcotic agency seized 1,721.508kg of drugs and other illicit substances across the state.

The state’s NDLEA Commander, Iyke-Uche Samuel, who made the disclosure yesterday while briefing newsmen in Kaduna, said that the agency was still on the look out for other offenders and that the command would stop at nothing in ridding the state of illicit drugs.

According to him, NDLEA operatives arrested 23 suspected drug dealers in January, 21 in February, 18 in March, 22 in April, and five in May.

The commander listed the drugs seized from the suspects to include Indian hemp, Tramadol, Cocaine, Heroin, and other Psychotropic substances.

Samuel attributed the success recorded to the selfless efforts of gallant officers of the command.

He disclosed that the command had succeeded in securing the conviction of eight drug dealers to various terms at the Federal High Court, Kaduna.

The commander also spoke on some of their challenges, which he said included shortage of manpower and inadequate operational vehicles for patrol of routes through which drugs sneak into the state.

“The incessant banditry and kidnapping on our major highways has become a bottleneck to our surveillance activities,” Samuel added.

He however said that the command has been holding public enlightenment lectures in secondary and tertiary institutions, and interfacing with patent medicine dealers on drugs reduction in the state.

The commander appreciated the support of the state government, the military, police and sister agencies to the fight against drug trafficking in the state.

