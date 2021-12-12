NDLEA arrests 7 drug traffickers across Enugu, other states

The National Drug Law And Enforcement Agency, NDLEA have arrested seven drug traffickers across Enugu, Abuja, Anambra, Ondo and Delta States for trafficking a total of 9.953kilograms of Cocaine and Methamphetamine.

The drug dealers included: Uzoh Johnson, 53-year-old Udeh Charley, 25-year-old John Kadja, 25-year-old John Kadja, Obinna Obinwa and Lucky James.

Through the statement by the agency’s Director of Media & Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday, one of the suspects, Uzoh Ndubuisi Johnson was said to have been arrested on Wednesday at about 5.30pm during an inward screening of Ethiopian Airlines passengers at the Arrival Hall of the airport, adding Uzoh who arrived from Brazil via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia was controlled and arrested with clothes impregnated with cocaine, which has a gross weight of 6.7 kilograms.

While being interviewed by narcotic officers, Uzoh was said to have confessed that he was given the consignment by his enabler based in Brazil for which he would be paid N3million upon successful delivery to someone in Nigeria.

In the same vein, Charley was arrested at the Enugu airport for ingesting 72 wraps of Cocaine weighing 1.253kilograms. He was arrested on Friday during outward screening of Ethiopian Airlines passengers going to Rome, Italy via Addis Ababa.

While in custody, he was said to have claimed he would have been paid 4000 Euros on successful delivery of the drugs in Italy where he has been living for over 20 years, saying that he attributed his decision to engage in the ignominious trade on downward turn of his business as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

Similarly, Kadja, whose father is from Kumasi, Ashanti region of Ghana and mother from Nsukka, Enugu State was arrested on Friday with 2 kilograms of Methamphetamine during an outward clearance of Qatar Airways from Abuja to Doha at the departure screening area of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

A search of his bag by the law enforcement agency was said to have showed that the drug was concealed in a false bottom of his checked in luggage. He said he was travelling to Doha to work as a labourer.

In Ondo state, the statement revealed that Onuoha was arrested on Friday along Lagos-Benin expressway with one million capsules of Tramadol while in two major arrests in Anambra state, a total of 238.973kilograms of assorted illicit drugs were recovered.

In Delta State, NDLEA operatives were said to have intercepted a truck at the Onitsha head bridge heading to Delta State, Upon search, various quantities of Codeine, Tramadol, Diazepam, and Rohypnol were recovered from the vehicle and its driver, Obinwa was arrested.

Similarly, James was arrested on Wednesday by the Agency’s patrol team on Onitsha head bridge intercepted another truck going to Delta with different quantities of different illicit drugs.

