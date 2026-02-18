NDLEA arrests 600 Bayelsa drug peddlers in 1yr

As part of its ongoing efforts to combat substance abuse and reduce drug demand within communities, the Bayelsa State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) apprehended no fewer than 600 suspected drug peddlers across the state over the past year.

The arrests were made through undercover operations, routine patrols, and targeted raids on drug joints, hotels, bars, shops, and transport routes identified as conduits for drug trafficking.

Of the 600 suspects arrested during operations at various locations across the state, 407 were male while 193 were female.

The State Commander, Kanu Chukwuemeka, disclosed this on Wednesday while briefing journalists at the command headquarters in Yenagoa.

Chukwuemeka explained that the command undertook intelligence-led undercover operations, motorised patrols, and strategic raids throughout the year to curb the supply and consumption of illicit substances across the state.

“The breakdown is as follows: male suspects, 407; female suspects, 193; total arrests, 600. The total weight of drugs seized is 621.556 kilograms,” he said.

During operations, the command confiscated 51,445 tablets and capsules, 658 injection ampoules, and 224 bottles of codeine-based syrup containing psychotropic substances and opioids.

He noted that a locally prepared cocktail of cannabis sativa and alcohol, popularly known as “monkey tail,” “koskorin,” or “wisdom wine”—remains the most widely abused substance in the state, posing significant public health and security risks.

“A combined mixture of cannabis sativa and alcohol measuring 435.055 litres and weighing 365.53 kilograms is the most prevalent substance abused in Bayelsa State in 2025,” the commander added.

Chukwuemeka stated that youths aged 21 to 25 constitute the largest demographic of drug users in the state, with the estimated street value of the seized narcotics exceeding ₦64.7 million.

Yenagoa recorded the highest number of arrests, with 407 suspects, followed by Ogbia Local Government Area with 79 arrests.

On prosecutions, the commander said that 20 cases were filed before the Federal High Court in Yenagoa, resulting in eight convictions. Three cases were struck out, and one was withdrawn.

In the area of rehabilitation and prevention, 621 individuals were referred for counselling, 34 clients were successfully rehabilitated, and 671 drug integrity tests were conducted for students and other residents across the state.

Expressing concern over the growing abuse of cannabis mixtures, Chukwuemeka said, “More Bayelsans are failing the Drug Integrity Test due to their abuse of cannabis sativa mixed with alcohol, popularly known as monkey tail or koskorin.”

He called on the state government and other stakeholders to strengthen collaboration with the NDLEA to effectively combat substance abuse and its attendant social consequences across Bayelsa State.