NDLEA arrests 52yrs old Nassarawa drug kingpin, nine others

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have arrested a 52 years old Nassarawa drug kingpin, Ernest Ojieh in connection with the seizure of over 91 jumbo bags of cannabis, weighing 1,029.5kg concealed in a truck mounted natural gas tank.

Other drug dealers arrested by the anti-narcotic agency include:. Nasiru Abubakar, Abdullahi Iliyasu, Bashir Mohammed, Shaban Nasir, Aminu Usman, Shamsudeen Hussaini, Sa’idu Yahaya, Umar Abubakar and Idris Adamu.

Ojieh was said to have been apprehended just barely four days after operatives at Agwan Doka, Lafia, seized 38 big bags of the same substance with a total weight of 367kg.

Iliyasu and Mohammed were said to have also been arrested over the seizure alongside the drug kingpin.

As disclosed by the agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday, in Abuja, in Kaduna and Adamawa, over half a million pills of pharmaceutical opioids were seized and suspects arrested in raid operations across the two states.

Babafemi stated that in Kaduna, 294,400 pills of Tramadol and Diazepam were seized from: Nasir, Usman and Hussaini, along Abuja-Kaduna express road as well as Yahaya and Abubakar, during a follow up operation in Kano, all on Friday.

According to the statement: “In the same vein, over 227,000 different grades of Tramadol tablets were seized during the raid of a patent medicine store at Sabon Layi, close to Mubi main market, Mubi North LGA, Adamawa State on Sunday 3rd July.

“Recovered from the store where a suspect, Nasiru Abubakar, 27, was arrested include Tramadol 250mg (aka Boko Haram); Royal Tramadol 225mg (aka Vectra); Tramaking Tramadol 225mg (aka Jan Dara); Tramadol 200mg (aka Dogari); and Tramadol 100mg(aka Green), among others.

“Another suspect, Idris Adamu, 25, was also arrested in a shoe shop in the same Sabon Layi where over 5,000 tablets of Tramadol 225mg were recovered from him.”

The Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Mohamed Marwa commended the officers and men of the Nasarawa, Kaduna and Adamawa Commands for the arrests, seizures and their dexterity

He further warned the drug cartels that no matter the ingenuity of their modes of concealment, the dedicated workforce of the Agency will always expose them and their tricks.

