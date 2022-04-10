NDLEA arrests 52yrs old Brazilian returnee, four others for drug trafficking

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) has arrested a 52-year-old Brazilian returnee, Akudirinwa Uchenna, and five others found in possession of drugs and other substances banned by the Federal Government.

Others apprehended by the anti-narcotic agency at different locations were: 37-year-old South African returnee, Ezekwesili Afamefune, Christian John, Stanley Chibuzor, Chibuzor Uba and Oluwaseun Agboola.

According to NDLEA, the Brazilian returnee was arrested after being found in possession of 101 parcels of cocaine weighing 13.2kg which was trafficked into the country through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Ikeja, Lagos.

The anti-narcotic agency officials were said to have discovered the drugs where they were hidden in children duvets by the 52-year-old, who has since being detained for prosecution in the state.

Through a statement released by the narcotic agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, said that the Brazilian based drug suspected trafficker hails from Oru East Local Government area of Imo state.

Babafemi, on Sunday, added that he was arrested Yesterday at the D-Arrival Hall of the Lagos airport upon his return from Sao Paulo, Brazil via Doha aboard a Qatar Airline

He disclosed that it was during the operatives search that 101 parcels of the class A drug were recovered from his only check-in bag, adding that during interrogation, Uchenna who claimed to be a carpenter confessed that he was to be paid N5million for trafficking the drug after successfully delivering the consignment in Lagos.

Also, the agency spokesperson disclosed that in a related development, big pellets of skunk concealed in detergent containers were intercepted at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, AIIA, Enugu, adding that a 37-year-old South African returnee, Ezekwesili Afamefune brought in the consignment weighing 730grams aboard Ethiopian Airline flight from Johannesburg, South Africa via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Meanwhile, According to him, a 24-year-old drug dealer, Christian John, was arrested by NDLEA operatives in Edo State for selling different illicit drugs which comprised of drugged sachets Milo beverage, cannabis sativa, swinol and tramadol tablets.

Babafemi stated that 1,955 ampules of pentazocine was found with 30-year-old Chibuzor Uba, was arrested on Friday in Zamafara, adding that a cross-border drug trafficker, Stanley Chibuzor, was also arrested on the same day in Akwa Ibom with 11,190 tablets of Tramadol during the outward clearance of passengers traveling to Cameroon.

He further disclosed that a drug peddler who sells skuchies, Oluwaseun Agboola, was arrested in Ondo state with 73 bottles of skuchies weighing 77kg stocked recovered from his kitchen, adding that the NDLEA operatives who raided a drug den, Akala in Lagos Yesterday, seized 746.25 kilograms of cannabis.

On his part, the Chairman, NDLEA, Mohamed Marwa, commended officers and men of the Lagos, Edo, Zamfara, Akwa Ibom, Enugu and Ondo state Commands of the Agency for their timely arrests and seizures.

Marwa further charged his men across the country to not lose focus on pinning every drug cartel and abstain from acts capable of compromising or jeopardising the collective goal of ridding Nigeria of drug abuse.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

