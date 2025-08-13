NDLEA arrests 49 Kano residents for drug abuse

As part of its ongoing effort to maintain a drug-free environment, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested 49 alleged drug users and traffickers during raids on several black spots in Kano State.

The suspects were apprehended during a coordinated crackdown on identified drug hubs, which the agency said was aimed at dismantling illegal networks and curbing substance abuse.

Aside from the arrests, which were carried out to completely stamp out the use of illicit substances and hooliganism in the affected areas, the operation also disrupted the activities of several known dealers.

The two-day raids, conducted between August 7 and 8 by the NDLEA Kano Strategic Command, targeted notorious locations including Massallacin Idi, Fagge Plaza, Kofar Mata, Kofar Wambai, Kofar Dan’agundi, Makabartar Dan’agundi, Ladanai, Zage, and Tashar Rimi at Rimi Market.

Kano Line Motor Park and Tashar Rami Motor Park in Na’ibawa were also stormed, resulting in the arrest of over 15 suspects.

A variety of illegal substances were seized during the operation, including cannabis sativa, Pregabalin, diazepam, codeine syrup, Rohypnol, “Suck and Die,” rubber solution, as well as locally made weapons.

Commander ACGN A.I. Ahmad on Wednesday, credited the success of the operation to the agency’s elevation to a strategic command level, noting that it had “significantly improved the scope and effectiveness” of the NDLEA’s work.

He also commended the leadership of NDLEA Chairman and CEO, Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd.), saying his “unwavering dedication to a drug-free Nigeria continues to inspire and energise our mission.”

The agency urged offenders to abandon drug-related activities, warning that it would “not relent in the pursuit of a drug-free society.”

It added that investigations are ongoing to ensure that all arrested suspects face prosecution, thereby serving as a deterrent to others who remain at large.”