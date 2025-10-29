NDLEA arrests 45,853 drug dealers in 2yrs

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has disclosed that 45,853 drug dealers were arrested across the country in the past two and a half years of the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

NDLEA added that from this number, 9,263 offenders were convicted after being found guilty by the court, while over 8.5 million kilograms of assorted illicit drugs were seized from the offenders within the period under review.

Aside from that, 26,613 drug users were counselled and rehabilitated by the agency, while 9,848 War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) sensitisation activities were conducted in schools, workplaces, markets, motor parks, worship centres, and communities in 30 months.

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd) disclosed this on Wednesday after presenting commendation letters and awards to 220 personnel for outstanding performance in the discharge of their duties, while 15 senior officers were decorated with their new ranks.

Marwa said, “Today, we specifically recognize those who have gone above and beyond. We celebrate those who, despite facing immense danger and relentless temptation, chose the path of integrity, selflessness, and uncompromising adherence to our mandate.

“Your commitment to the renewed hope agenda of the administration of President Tinubu has yielded tremendous results in the past 30 months on our two major planks of drug demand reduction and drug supply reduction, leading to 45,853 arrests; seizure of over 8.5 million kilograms of assorted illicit drugs; and conviction of 9,263 offenders; with 26,613 drug users counselled and rehabilitated in our treatment facilities across the country, while a total of 9,848 War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) sensitisation activities were conducted in schools, work places, markets, motor parks, worship centres and communities among others within the same period.”

While noting that he has upheld the tradition of hosting the commendation and awards ceremony in the last four and a half years to appreciate and encourage officers, men, and women who have distinguished themselves in the line of duty, he said the challenge of the drug scourge remains monumental, and as such, there’s a need for more work to be done.

“Without mincing words, the challenge we face is monumental. Drug abuse, trafficking, and the associated criminal enterprises represent a direct and existential threat to the social fabric, economic stability, and national security of Nigeria. They fuel crime, corrupt our youth, and provide resources for terrorism and insurgency.

“But for every kilogram of cocaine intercepted, for every clandestine laboratory dismantled, for every major drug kingpin apprehended, a critical blow is delivered to these criminal networks. These victories are no doubt the direct result of your dedication.”

He said the reward system he established is to maintain the momentum and keep the workforce in optimal condition—both materially and mentally, while ensuring high morale. “This is why we uphold our tradition of rewarding key virtues: hard work, loyalty, sacrifice, integrity, commitment, honesty, courage, and obedience. In addition to the traditional incentives such as promotions, training, and others (which we continue to work towards), we introduced this reward system: the CCEO Commands Awards and Commendations. This has become one of the primary ways management expresses appreciation for the efforts of the NDLEA workforce.

“If anything, our faith in the reward system has been proven right. Over the past four and a half years, we have witnessed an improvement in both the individual and collective ethos of our workforce. However, let us not forget that each gathering to celebrate and honour our finest efforts serves as a reminder to all officers of this noble agency that there is still much work to be done.

“For decades, we lagged, constrained by a lack of resources and limited capacity. Now that we are gaining momentum with increased capacity, we must work to roll back the influence and dismantle the structures put in place by drug cartels, using the full force of the law. In carrying out your duties, it is essential to operate within the parameters of our SOPs. Adhering to these guidelines ensures your protection”, he charged.

He expressed appreciation to local and international partners for believing in the Agency and supporting its efforts. “I cannot proceed without thanking our media partners for their collaboration and partnership in supporting our efforts. I would also like to express our gratitude to UNODC, INL, the UK Border Force, the French government, and the Government of Germany for their invaluable contributions.

“At home, we owe a great deal of thanks to the Senate Committee on Narcotic Drugs and the House Committee on Drugs and Narcotics, who, particularly over the past years, have been immensely supportive and crucial to the growth of the NDLEA as an institution. “Similarly, we extend our gratitude to the Minister of Justice and the Attorney General of the Federation, as well as the Judiciary as an arm of Government. We must also express our deepest thanks to the President, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR. We are where we are today because of the unwavering support we have received from these institutions, and we are optimistic that this support will continue, enabling us to fulfil our mandate of making Nigeria a drug-free country. Finally, we thank Nigerians for embracing the reforms we’ve implemented and for continuing to be one of our strongest partners”, he added.