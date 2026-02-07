NDLEA arrests 339 Kogi drug dealers, seizes 7,746 substances

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested 339 drug dealers and seized 7,746 tonnes of assorted illicit substances between January and December 2025 in Kogi State.

Of this number, the NDLEA secured 80 convictions, with offenders receiving various jail terms, all within the 2025 operational year.

The assistant commandant general of narcotics, Mustapha Yahuza, disclosed this during a press briefing in Lokoja on Friday.

According to him, the counselling unit of the command also provided brief intervention services to 238 drug-dependent persons during the period under review.

“In the area of drug demand reduction, which includes drug abuse preventive education and the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaign, the command carried out about 71 sensitization campaigns.

“These activities were conducted in motor parks, schools, marketplaces, mosques, and churches, among other locations,” he said.

Yahuza further said the command, in collaboration with a non-governmental organisation, Ohunene Empowerment Initiative, a pet project of the wife of the Kogi governor, Sefinat Ododo, received support in public enlightenment and other drug prevention activities.

The NDLEA commander appreciated Governor Ahmed Ododo for constituting a high-powered State Drug Control Committee (SDCC) to strengthen the implementation of drug supply and demand reduction policies in the state.

He said that under Ododo’s administration, a comprehensive drug rehabilitation and skills acquisition centre had been initiated and was currently under construction.

“We appreciate the governor’s commitment to the welfare, safety, and security of lives and property in Kogi,” Mr Yahuza said.