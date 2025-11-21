NDLEA arrests 230 drug traffickers in Kano

In a continuous effort to dismantle networks responsible for persistent trafficking, abuse, and violent crimes across communities, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kano State Strategic Command, has arrested 230 suspects in a sweeping operation targeting major drug hubs in the state.

Hotspots covered during the operation included Kofar Ruwa, Tashar Rami, Rijiyar Lemo, Kurna, Mil Tara, Zage, Dorayi Karshen Waya, Dawanau, Filin Idi, Research, Rimi Market, Zango, Kofar Mata, Kano Line, and Ladanai.

The State Commander, Abubakar Ahmad, told reporters on Friday that the coordinated 30-day operation produced significant seizures of cannabis sativa, EXOL-5, diazepam, codeine syrup, “suck and die,” rubber solution, and other substances that fuel criminal activities in the state.

Ahmad stated that several locally fabricated weapons were recovered during raids on locations long linked to drug distribution and youth-related violence, adding that the agency was determined to strengthen ongoing enforcement efforts.

According to the commander, the operation was executed under the Kano State Joint Task Force for Peace Restoration and Youth Rehabilitation and involved collaboration with multiple security agencies. He said the initiative is part of efforts to restore peace, protect young people, and weaken criminal groups dependent on illicit substances.

He commended the Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Bakori, for driving inter-agency cooperation and acknowledged the surveillance support provided by the Department of State Services, noting that unified action was central to the recent gains.

Ahmad also praised the support of the Kano State Government under Governor Abba Yusuf, saying its initiatives had bolstered anti-drug enforcement and youth rehabilitation programs across the state.

He urged parents and community leaders to sustain their role in identifying early signs of drug abuse and supporting efforts to curb addiction among young people.

Kano has long been identified as a hub for drug trafficking and substance abuse, drawing repeated interventions from the NDLEA and other security agencies.

In an earlier operation, the agency arrested 22 suspects across several hotspots and recovered cannabis and psychotropic pills, alongside providing counseling and rehabilitation for some detainees—reflecting an approach that combines enforcement with prevention.