NDLEA arrests 196 drug dealers in Taraba

As part of the strategy to curb the growing trend of drug abuse in Nigeria, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested 196 suspects for drug-related offences in Taraba State.

The drug enforcement agency also recovered about 883.76 kilograms of Cannabis Sativa and psychotropic substances from drug dealers and users in different parts of the state.

NDLEA commander, Suleiman Jadi, who disclosed this on Friday at an event to mark this year’s International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in Jalingo, explained that officials of the agency made the arrests between July 2019 and March 2020,.

While noting that 39 of the suspects have been convicted, Jadi added that the command has successfully counselled 53 persons through its anti-drug abuse awareness and enlightenment campaigns and programmes.

According to the NDLEA commander, Taraba is witnessing an increase in drug abuse since the advent of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state, which is negatively affecting their daily operations.

The commander decried that the situation was further compounded by a substandard rehabilitation centre of the agency for victims of drug abuse.

Jadi also listed some of the challenges faced by the command to include accommodation, logistics, and rehabilitation facilities for drug addicts.