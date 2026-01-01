NDLEA arrests 1,389 drug peddlers across Kano in 2025

No fewer than 1,389 suspects were apprehended and 7,773.06 kilograms of illicit drugs, including cannabis sativa, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and psychotropic substances, were seized by the Kano State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) during operations carried out throughout 2025.

Of the 1,389 suspects arrested, 1,346 were males and 43 were females, with the agency combining rehabilitation and prevention initiatives alongside enforcement actions.

In addition, the command secured 141 convictions of drug traffickers and users, while 133 cases remained pending before the Federal High Court during the period under review.

State Commander Dahiru Yahaya-Lawal announced these achievements on Thursday in Kano, describing them as part of sustained efforts to combat drug trafficking and drug abuse across the state.

He said the seizures dealt a major blow to drug trafficking networks and reflected the command’s commitment to creating a drug-free Kano State.

According to the commander, 94 of the suspects benefited from rehabilitation programmes, while 1,009 individuals received brief drug intervention services through various referral channels.

“Four major drug dealers were sentenced to 33 years’ imprisonment, while a house acquired through the proceeds of drug trafficking was forfeited to the Federal Government, and two other properties were placed under interim forfeiture,” he said.

The command further disclosed that it conducted 254 anti-drug campaigns in schools, markets, streets, and communities, sensitising more than 86,939 persons through the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) initiative.

Yahaya-Lawal commended the NDLEA leadership, the Kano State Government, officers, security agencies, traditional institutions, non-governmental organisations, and the media for their support in achieving these results.