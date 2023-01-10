NDLEA, armed men clash during drug raid in Lagos

Scores of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) personnel were reported to have sustained different degrees of injuries when they clashed with armed men along Obafemi Awolowo road in Lagos State.

It was learnt that the gunmen attacked the anti-drug agency personnel in a bid to prevent them from arresting driver of a truck loaded with several bags of Cannabis, a banned weed in the country.

During the attack in the early hours of Tuesday, the armed men suspected to belong to a yet-to-be-identified security agency also smashed one of the operational vehicles of the anti-narcotic agency.

As gathered, the NDLEA personnel were able to escape from the armed men following interventions of some military men that prevented what would have resulted in a bloodbath, as the armed men fled the scene with driver of the truck, abandoning the truck.

The agency’s spokesman, Femi Babafemi, who confirmed the development, noted that though some of the NDLEA operatives sustained injuries shot, he couldn’t ascertain if anyone was admitted to the hospital after the clashes.

Babafemi, who stressed that the truck filled with drugs was impounded, disclosed that the clashes occurred around 1 am and that the suspected fake security agents who accompanied the truck of cannabis attacked NDLEA operatives and the face-off commenced.

“They (the armed men) shot them (NDLEA officials) and damaged their vehicles. In the confrontation, we were able to get away with the suspect and we made sure we got the truck and the drugs,” Babafemi added.

The spokesman revealed that the intervention of the military men situated at the Military Hospital in the area aided in the recovery of the trucks and drugs.

Babafemi said, “The gunshot attracted the military men who supported the NDLEA team. That was the point the suspected fake security agents escaped with the suspects. But we were able to recover the trucks and the drugs.”

Decrying the rates of attack on NDLEA operatives, Babafemi added, “This is not the first time. The same thing happened in November. It’s very unfortunate.”

