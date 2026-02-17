NDDC trains 400 youths in CNG conversion skills

The Niger Delta Development Commission has launched a six-week training programme on Compressed Natural Gas conversion for 400 youths across the Niger Delta region.

The programme, flagged off at the Dakkada Skills Acquisition Centre, is aimed at equipping young people with technical skills in CNG vehicle conversion, maintenance, and safety standards.

Speaking at the ceremony in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on Tuesday the NDDC Managing Director, Samuel Ogbuku, described the initiative as a strategic investment in human capital development and a deliberate effort to position Niger Delta youths at the forefront of Nigeria’s energy transition.

Ogbuku, who was represented by the Executive Director, Projects, Victor Antai, explained that the training would run in two batches of three weeks each.

“The CNG is a cleaner, safer, and more cost-effective alternative to conventional fuels. The growing adoption of CNG-powered vehicles across Nigeria has created strong demand for skilled technicians,” Ogbuku stated.

He added that the initiative would help reduce youth unemployment, promote entrepreneurship, support environmental sustainability, and create new economic opportunities in the Niger Delta.

The NDDC boss urged participants to remain disciplined and dedicated throughout the programme, warning them against selling their starter packs after graduation.

Also speaking, the Director of Commercial and Industrial Development, Lyna Okara, confirmed that 400 beneficiaries were selected and would undergo training in two batches over six weeks. She encouraged the trainees to maximise the opportunity.

A representative of the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas, Olayinka Rufai, commended the Commission for aligning with the Federal Government’s clean energy agenda, describing the programme as futuristic.

The Akwa Ibom State representative on the NDDC Board, Abasiandikan Nkono, urged the youths to utilise the skills gained rather than constantly seeking new empowerment programmes.

Similarly, the Head Trainer from Viedenburg Energy Resources, Saidu Hamdullahi, charged participants to prepare themselves for emerging opportunities in the energy sector.