NDDC Rep raises alarm over ₦100M Christmas bonus diversion

The Cross River State Representative of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Orok Duke, has raised an alarm over the alleged diversion of ₦100 million meant for Christmas bonuses for youths and women in the state.

Duke said that the fund was set aside as financial assistance to the indigents to celebrate the 2024 Yuletide in the state but the beneficiaries have been denied access to the funds.

In a statement by the Representative on Tuesday, he denied compiling a list of beneficiaries for the NDDC Christmas Bonus in Cross River State, describing the list circulating online as fake.

He explained that the NDDC had allocated ₦100 million for distribution to 50 groups in Cross River State, with each group expected to receive ₦2 million.

However, Duke alleged that the lawmaker representing the Southern Senatorial District, Asuquo Ekpenyong, hijacked the project and took control of the funds without consulting him.

He stated that Ekpenyong is currently keeping the ₦100 million released by the NDDC for youths and women across the three senatorial zones of Cross River State.

He said”The Commission had earmarked ₦100 million for distribution to 50 groups in Cross River State, with each group expected to receive ₦2 million.

“Unfortunately, this project was hijacked by the Senator representing the Southern Senatorial District, Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong, who took control of the funds without consulting me as the state representative.

“For the records, Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong is currently keeping the ₦100 million released by the NDDC for youths and women across the three senatorial zones of Cross River State.

“I want to emphasize that the list being circulated is fake, and I strongly urge those responsible to desist from such political manipulation. For transparency, I challenge the publishers of the list to make public the details of the 50 groups that were supposed to benefit from the project. These details should include the group names, account numbers, phone numbers, and the names of beneficiaries.

“It is disheartening that instead of focusing on the legislative duties he was elected to perform, the Senator has chosen to interfere in my role as the state representative of the NDDC. While he has the constitutional duty to provide oversight on the Commission, that responsibility extends across nine states, not just Cross River. He should use his position to secure benefits for Cross Riverians from across the Niger Delta region, rather than scrambling for what has already been allocated to the state.”

Duke challenged the publishers of the fake list to make public the details of the 50 groups that were supposed to benefit from the project, including group names, account numbers, phone numbers, and beneficiary names. He emphasized that the fund was meant to benefit groups across all three senatorial districts of Cross River State, not just the Southern Senatorial District.

“This fund was meant to benefit 50 groups across all three senatorial districts of Cross River State, and it was to come through my office for proper coordination. It is not a Southern Senatorial District project; it is for the entire state.

I also want to clarify that while two of the groups on the list being circulated are affiliated with a cultural organization I coordinate, I did not submit their names, nor did I authorize the publication of that list. Whoever released it should also provide the full details of the 50 groups that were supposed to benefit.”-Duke said.

The Representative urged political actors to refrain from politicizing the issue and instead work together for the good of the people, party, and state.