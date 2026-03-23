NDDC opens 2026 overseas scholarship for youth

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has launched a new phase of its overseas scholarship programme, aimed at supporting postgraduate education and giving qualified candidates the opportunity to gain advanced knowledge and compete globally in specialised fields.

The initiative is designed to strengthen human capital development by equipping beneficiaries with relevant expertise, while also contributing to national growth through improved participation in key sectors and professional industries.

The programme prioritises academic excellence and capacity building, preparing participants for both local and international opportunities in an increasingly competitive global environment.

The NDDC announced the scholarship opening on Monday via its official X platform, stating that applications run from March 23 to April 19, 2026. Applicants must possess a first-class or second-class upper degree, be under 40 years old, and submit their applications online through the commission’s official portal.

Required documents include a passport photograph, Local Government identification, admission letter from a recognised foreign institution, academic certificates, and proof of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) completion or exemption.

The selection process begins with an initial screening of academic records and identification documents. Shortlisted candidates will then sit for a computer-based test in Rivers State, with a minimum score of 70 per cent required to advance.

Further stages include additional screening and verification at the local and community levels. The scholarship, which covers overseas study, will be calculated using the prevailing naira exchange rate.

The NDDC emphasised that only shortlisted applicants will be contacted for subsequent stages and that final decisions rest solely with the commission, with priority given to candidates from oil-producing states in the Niger Delta region.