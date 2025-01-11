NDDC distributes relief materials to Cross Rivers monarchs, security agencies 

As part of its efforts to promote peace, development and stability in the Niger Delta Region, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has distributed palliatives to security agencies and traditional rulers, to reduce their daily expenses while performing their duties in Cross River State.

The relief packages includes bags of rice, groundnut oil, were delivered to the Zone 6 Headquarters of the Nigeria Police Force in Calabar, the 13 Brigade Commander of the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp and the Navy Ship Victory as well as traditional rulers in the 18 Local Government Areas of the state.

The palliatives were handed over to the monarchs and security agencies by the Cross River State Commissioner of the NDDC board, Orok Duke, yesterday.

Duke, a former deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, stated their welfare is important to the peace and harmony across the communities.

This came barely eight months after the Commission distributed a truckload of relief materials to the Bakassi returnees, aiming to alleviate their hardships.

During the presentation, Duke emphasized that the intervention aims to complement the Cross River state government’s efforts in addressing the challenges faced by the returnees.

He urged the camp coordinator to ensure the relief materials reach those who need them most, stressing that this would encourage the NDDC to continue supporting the Bakassi people.

Duke acknowledged the returnees’ pressing needs, including roads, electricity, a jetty, and boats for security agencies. He promised to bring these issues to the Commission for prompt action.

He pledged to highlight other critical development areas, including education, healthcare, and economic empowerment, to promote sustainable development in the region