NDDC distributes food, others to flood-hit Rivers community

The Niger Delta Development Commission has distributed relief materials to residents of Ogu-Bolo in a bid to cushion the impact of recent flooding that ravaged the community.

The distribution forms part of ongoing efforts by the NDDC to address humanitarian challenges and support sustainable development across the Niger Delta region.

The intervention, carried out in collaboration with the Derek and Davia Foundation, saw the provision of food items and household materials to affected families.

Speaking during the distribution on Thursday, the Director II, Education, Health and Social Services, Jeremiah Onolejoloni, who represented the Managing Director of the commission, said the gesture underscored the NDDC’s commitment to improving the welfare of people in the Niger Delta.

He noted that the initiative was a response to the flood disaster that destroyed homes, farmlands and sources of livelihood in the riverine community.

Onolejoloni said, “We recognise the economic hardship many families are facing. This intervention is part of our effort to meet their immediate needs and provide relief during this difficult period.”

He added that the support given to the foundation was aimed at ensuring the effective delivery of assistance to vulnerable residents.

According to him, the distribution of the palliatives also reflects the Federal Government’s resolve to demonstrate compassion and solidarity with affected communities.

The commission urged community leaders to ensure equitable distribution of the materials, while also calling on residents to maintain peace and support government development programmes.

In his remarks, the paramount ruler of Ogu-Bolo, Joachim Amachiri, commended the NDDC for the intervention, describing it as timely and impactful.

He said the materials would provide much-needed relief to residents grappling with the aftermath of the flooding.

Also speaking, a representative of the programme consultant, Dr George Smile, lauded the commission’s responsiveness, adding that efforts were underway to extend similar assistance to neighbouring communities affected by natural disasters.