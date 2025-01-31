NDDC debunks N100M Christmas palliative diversion in Cross River

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has denied allegations of diverting N100 million set aside for Christmas palliatives in Cross River State.

The Commission emphasized that it is committed to transparency and accountability, ensuring that resources meant for the people of the Niger Delta region are utilized effectively.

In a statement released on Friday, the NDDC described the allegations as “baseless and mischievous,” stating that the palliatives were distributed to the intended beneficiaries in Cross River State.

“The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, is aware of reports circulating in the media claiming that the palliatives meant for some critical groups in Cross River State were not fairly distributed.

“Nothing can be farther from the truth as Niger Deltans in the nine mandate states of the NDDC, including Cross River State, received the palliatives with joy and gratitude.

“However, we are constrained to respond to the false story about an imaginary diversion of NDDC funds meant for the palliatives in Cross River State and the use of unauthorized lists.

“To set the records straight, NDDC distributed palliatives, not money, as alleged in the story circulating in the media and the list of beneficiaries was duly approved by the NDDC Board.

“The Board and Management of the NDDC is now more than ever determined to uphold its mantra, which is: “Making a Difference,” in the lives of the people of the Niger Delta region.”-The statement said.

It added”We urge public members to disregard the false stories spread by mischief-makers to derail the various innovations introduced by the NDDC Board and Management, led by the Chairman, Mr. Chiedu Ebie and the Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku.

“We are fully aware of the increasing need to be seen as more accountable to the public and to conduct our affairs more transparently.

“Responding to this reality, we engaged KPMG, a reputable global business consultancy, to review and strengthen our corporate governance system and improve our internal processes and institutional protocols. They have helped us establish a new institutional culture anchored on sound ethics and good corporate governance.

“We are committed to working with all our stakeholders to drive the Renewed Hope Agenda of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. To achieve this goal, we are collaborating with development partners, including the state governments in the Niger Delta region, “to build a region that is socially stable, economically prosperous, ecologically regenerative and politically peaceful.”

Controversy’s had surround the issue, with RT Hon Orok Duke, the Cross River State NDDC representative, alleging that Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong was hiding the N100 million Christmas bonus.

He stated that Senator Ekpenyong is currently keeping the ₦100 million released by the NDDC for youths and women across the three senatorial zones of Cross River State.

Orok Duke said”The Commission had earmarked ₦100 million for distribution to 50 groups in Cross River State, with each group expected to receive ₦2 million.

“Unfortunately, this project was hijacked by the Senator representing the Southern Senatorial District, Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong, who took control of the funds without consulting me as the state representative.

” For the records, Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong is currently keeping the ₦100 million released by the NDDC for youths and women across the three senatorial zones of Cross River State.”