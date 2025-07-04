NDCC forensic report indicts Amaechi’s wife – Wike

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has alleged that the yet-to-be-released forensic audit report of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) contains evidence that implicates the wife of former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, in a multi-billion naira scheme.

Wike, challenged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to release the NDDC audit, which he claimed would expose how ₦4 billion was paid monthly for one year to a company allegedly linked to Amaechi’s wife under the guise of training Niger Delta women.

Speaking in an interview on Friday, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister responded to the former lawmaker’s past comments about his wealth, insisting that it is “unfair to Nigerians” for him to suggest his wife is an industrialist without proof.

“When you ask him how he became rich or where he got the money for his political grandstanding, he says his wife is an industrialist. Which industry does she own?” Wike asked. “She’s not an industrialist. She might be a trader, but not what he claims. Amaechi is not being fair.”

“If what I’m saying is not in that document, I’ll resign. I don’t worship office. All I ask is: release the document,” he said.

“The report is there. It was Malami, the former Attorney General, who told the then president. Mr. President should help Nigerians and release that forensic audit of the NDDC,” Wike demanded. “₦4 billion a month to train women? For one year? That’s how she became an industrialist!”

The former Rivers governor also responded to his predecessor’s earlier comments suggesting that his wealth was questionable. He returned fire, accusing Amaechi of hypocrisy and misleading Nigerians.

“Amaechi was speaker for 8 years, governor for 8 years, and minister for 8 years. Yet he claims he doesn’t have a house? That’s not humility—it’s a spiritual problem,” Wike said.

“Somebody gave him a Rolls Royce he didn’t even use. Everyone knows a contractor gave him that as a bribe. I would never accept that.”

Wike defended his own background, arguing that he came from a well-off family and that his lifestyle was never hidden.

“I’m not a bush man. I’m from Obio-Akpor. As a student, I was driving a Mercedes. My father has a mansion on Ikwerre Road. We were not rich, but we were well-to-do.”

The FCT minister further accused the former lawmaker of hypocrisy, citing his criticism of former President Goodluck Jonathan during the 2015 elections and questioning what Amaechi’s own administration had achieved during his tenure.

“Remember Amaechi was one of those who championed the removal of Jonathan, and he said openly he kicked him out, he said because Nigerians were suffering. His government came from 2016, what did you do for Nigeria we were in heaven, the were throwing bomb from Abuja to Kaduna.

“He was minister of Transportation, the bombed the train, was Tinubu the president then??

Shifting focus to Nigeria’s political landscape, the FCT minister criticized ongoing efforts to form coalitions aimed at unseating Tinubu, describing them as disingenuous and led by politicians who previously contributed to the country’s hardship.

“The same people who made Nigerians suffer now want to come back and act like they’re the solution. They were in power, what did they do?”

He noted that Tinubu’s administration had only been in office for two years and deserves more time.

“If someone is trying to fix a problem you caused, support him. Don’t blame the man trying to solve the suffering, blame the ones who created it.”

Wike concluded by urging Nigerians to be discerning about political narratives, saying many of those now claiming to have solutions were the same people who failed the country.

“Let’s not give coverage to everybody. Let’s tell ourselves the truth. You caused the problem, and now that someone is trying to fix it, you want to act like you’re the redeemer? It won’t work.”