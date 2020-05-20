NDA postpones 72 Regular Course screening test over COVID-19

By NewsDesk, With agency reports

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has postponed the screening test for its 72 Regular Course citing the outbreak of coronavirus in Nigeria and measure put in by the government on social distancing to curb the spread of the virus in the country.

It explained that the decision was as a result of the existing pandemic ravaging the world, due to which several measures had been put in place by governments and health experts, and which could be flouted if the screening test is allowed to hold as earlier scheduled.

The Academy’s Registrar, Brig- Gen Ayoola Aboaba, said the exercise which was earlier scheduled to hold on May 30, will no longer be visible with existing realities and in line measures put in place by the governments to mitigate community spread of the virus.

Aboaba, through a statement released to newsmen on Wednesday in Kaduna, said the exercise has not been cancelled but merely postponed, adding that a new date will be chosen and communicated adequately to the applicants.

Furthermore, he advised the applicants to ensure daily checking of the portal for adequate information and guidelines on the new proposed date for the screening test.

”However, due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent measures put in place by the Federal Government to prevent further spread through interstate lockdown and restrictions on travels, the screening test is hereby postponed.

“A new date for the test will be communicated in due course when the current situation improves.

”Candidates are hereby advised to check the portal regularly for updates. Inconveniences caused by this new development is highly regretted,” the statement read in part.