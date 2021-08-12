NCP Chairman describes late Fawehinmi’s son as masses advocate

The National Chairman of National Conscience Party (NCP), Dr. Yunusa Tanko, has described the eldest son of the late legal luminary, Gani Fawehinmi, Mohammed, who passed on at age 52, as an advocate of the masses.

Tanko said that Mohammed, who took the baton from where his late father left it years ago, would be remembered for standing for the oppressed and their emancipation across the country.

Tanko, who expressed shock over the demise of the brilliant legal practitioner, stressed that the younger Fawehinmi, before passing on, continued to fight for the poor, not minding his health challenges.

Through a statement personally signed and made available to The Guild, the national chairman said that Nigerians would miss the deceased for always standing for their protection and rights.

Tanko said: “A strong activist for the emancipation of the poor. Muhammed… even in his State of health, he continued to fight for the poor. We lost a strong brother, friend, and partner in the struggle for”.

Until his death yesterday, Mohammed was Head, Mohammed Fawehinmi’s Chambers, Director, Nigerian Law Publications Limited, Director, Books Industries Nigeria Limited, and Director, Gani Fawehinmi Library and Gallery Limited.

It would be recalled that on September 23, 2003, while returning from his father’s law firm, Mohammed had a lone car accident that confined him to a wheelchair.

Speaking a few years ago on the challenge of practicing law while in a wheelchair, Mohammed said: I look at my ordeal as part of life’s ‘buffet’, just like it served my late father on several occasions. I feel I’m in a mini detention centre at the moment, but then, I’m positive that one day, I’ll be free. But I’m glad that I have been able to practice as a trained lawyer despite the tragedy that I’ve encountered in life.”

He remained unmarried due largely to his condition but expressed willingness to settle down if the right lady who loved him and was willing to accept his condition came his way.

“I am very optimistic that one day, I am going to walk again but then I’ll be glad if it will be to walk down the aisle with my soulmate. I really want to marry and have children. I think about this every day,” he said.

Despite being born to a notable father, Mohammed suffered stigmatization due to his health condition. Narrating his sad experience in an interview some years ago, Mohammed said: “A lot of people treat me like a leper on many occasions as a result of my condition. People say all sorts of nasty things to me and call me all sorts of names. But because I knew that those words cannot limit my progress in life, I just ignore such.”

