NCoS sets up security team for custodial facilities across Nigeria

The Nigerian Correctional Service has set up a special security team to strengthen security efforts around Custodial centres across the country.

The move is said to be as a result of the recent jail breaks across the country which were attributed majorly to poor security enforcement in the centres.

The duties of the security team would include protecting custodial centres that were now designated as critical national infrastructure being the last agency in the actualisation of criminal justice dispensation in Nigeria.

These were disclosed through a statement issued by the Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO) Francis Enobore on yesterday in Abuja.

The Controller General, NCoS, Haliru Nababa was said to have made this known after a meeting with the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abubakar Audi and the Acting Comptroller General, of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Idris Jere.

Nababa said that the meeting was centered on strengthening intelligence gathering and sharing of same among security operatives to nip attacks in the bud.

He recalled that the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola had on Dec. 9 during the ministerial retreat held in Ilorin, Kwara, directed security agencies under the Ministry of Interior to work together as a family in the area of intelligence gathering, sharing and physical confrontation with jail attackers.

He described the perpetrators as common enemies whose main agenda was to challenge the authority and test the might of the Federal government therefore, must not be allowed to live to tell their story

He said that the synergy would also include immediate inauguration of a Joint Taskforce of armed personnel comprising the three arm bearing agencies under the Ministry of Interior.

He also said that the task force was expected to combine with the officers and men of the Nigerian Armed forces and the Nigeria Police Force that were already deployed to support corrections armed squad in guarding custodial centres.

Responding, Audi, lauded the initiative and promised to task all State Commandants of his Service to gear up for the onerous task, calling for regular meetings and more investment in intelligence gathering that would help forestall armed invasion of facilities and other criminal activities in the future.

As gathered, the Custodial Centres in Nigeria have since October 2020, witnessed six attacks in different parts of the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

