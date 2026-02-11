NCoS record reveals 51,955 inmates are awaiting trial

The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) has revealed that 51,955 out of the total 80,812 inmates currently held in custodial centres across the country are awaiting trial.

The Service disclosed that this figure represents about 64 per cent of the total inmate population, highlighting the persistent challenge of overcrowding and the increasing strain on facilities originally designed for far fewer occupants.

According to the NCoS, the total inmate population comprises 51,955 awaiting-trial inmates, 24,913 convicted persons, and 3,850 individuals in other categories.

Controller-General Sylvester Nwakuche stated that these figures highlight the ongoing pressure on the correctional system, noting that many facilities, constructed decades ago, are operating well beyond their intended capacity, while the demand for resources continues to grow.

He emphasized that the NCoS remains central to the criminal justice system, overseeing not only custody and non-custodial programs but also inmate welfare and rehabilitation efforts aimed at reintegrating offenders into society as responsible citizens.

Nwakuche revealed the statistics on Wednesday while presenting the agency’s 2025 budget performance and 2026 projections before the House of Representatives Committee on Reformatory Institutions at the National Assembly in Abuja.

As of February 9, 2026, he said, the inmate population stood at 80,812, including 51,955 awaiting trial, 24,913 convicted persons, and 3,850 in other categories.

In his review of financial performance, Nwakuche noted that the NCoS received N184.63 billion in 2025 appropriations to cover personnel, overhead, and capital needs. Of the N124.31 billion approved for salaries and related costs, N112.68 billion (90.6%) was released and utilized, while N27.28 billion was allocated for feeding inmates, leaving ₦10.75 billion in outstanding food obligations.

Capital funding, however, lagged behind other components, with only N3.22 billion of the N14.50 billion allocation released for infrastructure and equipment. Nwakuche further revealed that the NCoS generated N84.65 million internally and currently employs 33,024 staff across commands and facilities nationwide.

For 2026, Nwakuche proposed a N198.85 billion budget, including N138.30 billion for personnel and N50.40 billion for overheads, with N14.83 billion earmarked for feeding an estimated 91,100 inmates at N1,125 per person daily. He also requested N90.38 billion in additional capital funding and N37.99 billion to expand non-custodial programs across the country’s 774 local government areas.

Earlier, the Chairman of the House Committee on Reformatory Institutions, Chinedu Ogah, called for urgent reforms and increased financing, stating, “Our core duty here today is the budget defense for the 2026 Appropriations as presented by President Bola Tinubu.”

He also urged presidential assent to the Correctional Service Trust Fund Bill and highlighted educational initiatives, including the operation of about 10 National Open University study centres within custodial facilities.