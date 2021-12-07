Nigerian correctional Service arrests 21 escapees from Jos prison

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Plateau Command, has arrested 21 inmates who escaped from the Jos custodial centre when gunmen attacked the facility.

Gunmen were said to have invaded the custodial centre on November 28, killed a personnel of NCoS and nine inmates, while 252 inmates had escaped during the invasion which was said to have caused by paucity of modern equipment and other gadgets.

Confirming the arrest during an interview with newsmen on Tuesday, the Public Relations Officer of the command, Geofrey Longdiem, disclosed that the escapees are in their custody.

“As at today, we have recaptured 21 of the inmates who escaped during the last attack at our custodial centre in Jos,” he said.

He further noted that some of the inmates voluntarily returned, while two of the inmates were brought back to the custodial centre by their mother.

Longdiem stressed that the Service had in collaboration with other security agencies was working assiduously to arrest the remaining inmates.

