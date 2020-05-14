NCDC warns Nigerians against self-medication for COVID-19 treatment

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The National Centre for Disease Control has warned Nigerians to desist from self-medication in hope of treating themselves of the deadly coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world.

It explained that the call had become imperative following several reports that Nigerians are resorting to abuse of similar drugs used in treating some coronavirus patients.

The agency, through a post on its social media page on Thursday, clarified that drug prescription on treatment for coronavirus is peculiar to patients’ health history and not a one-size fit for all.

It warned that abuse of all manners of drugs in the hope of treating coronavirus through the self-medication method poses much danger without proper prescription as advised by health experts on the frontline against coronavirus.

“Remember, the medicines given by authorized medical personnel to patients with diseases including coronavirus, are dependent on individual conditions Please DO NOT engage in self-medication based on another person’s prescription as you can harm yourself,”

The Center urged those who recently returned from traveling or people who are feeling symptoms of fever, coughing, or having difficulty breathing to seek medical help from the nearest health facilities rather than resort to self-medication.

Recall that the NCDC announced yesterday that it had taken delivery of critical laboratory and medical supplies from the African Union to support the nation’s health response against the deadly respiratory disease.

It explained that the AU donations were parts of its efforts in supporting African member states in the continent fight against coronavirus which has infected over four million people worldwide with close to three hundred thousand deaths.

The Centre, while announcing the gesture through a post on its social media page on Wednesday, said the African Union donated the medical and laboratory supplies through the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention is a public health agency of the African Union to support the public health initiatives of member states and strengthen the capacity of their health institutions to deal with disease threats.