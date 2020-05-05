NCDC staff tests coronavirus positive in Nassarawa

By NewsDesk,

The Nassarawa State Government has recorded incidence of a new coronavirus patient in the state after receipt of positive test results for the deadly global pandemic.

It revealed that the newly confirmed Covid-19 patient is a driver who works with the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) and that the case was tested for the viral infection as routine to confirm possible exposure to the disease.

The State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, confirmed to pressmen on Tuesday, that the patient had been admitted to the state Covid-19 isolation center and disclosed that the driver was in charge of sample transportation prior to testing positive for the infection.

Sule said that the infected driver was resident in the Karu Local Government region of the state and that his job had entailed transportation of infected samples from suspected patients for testing by the NCDC.

“The affected driver who lives in Ado village of Karu Local Government Area of the state has been relocated to COVID-19 Isolation Centre at the Federal Medical Centre, Keffi for treatment”, he said.