NCDC reveals major reasons for coronavirus spread, strategies adopted

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

After cases of coronavirus increased in Nigeria with former Vice president, Atiku Abubakar’s son testing positive to the virus, National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), has revealed that reasons the cases increased in the country was due to influx of travellers from affected countries.

Director-General of NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ikekweazu, disclosed this and the strategy adopted by the Federal Government during an interview on a popular television show on Monday.

He added that the government sole appeal to Nigerians was to assist in preventing further spread of the disease in the country.