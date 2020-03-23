NCDC confirms five new coronavirus cases

Report on Interest

The Nigerian Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed incidence of five new coronavirus cases in the country, following earlier record of thirty cases, which has brought the total number of confirmed cases in the country to thirty-five.

It stated that the new cases included two in Lagos State, two in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, and one incidence in Edo State, and that two of the newly confirmed coronavirus patients were returning travellers from the United Kingdom.

Comfirming the new disease incidents through its official twitter handle on Monday, NCDC cited the rise in numbers of the viral pandemic incident and urged Nigerians to employ the publicised preventive measures and call the toll free number in case of any information.

 

 

