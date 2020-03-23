NCDC confirms five new coronavirus cases

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The Nigerian Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed incidence of five new coronavirus cases in the country, following earlier record of thirty cases, which has brought the total number of confirmed cases in the country to thirty-five.

It stated that the new cases included two in Lagos State, two in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, and one incidence in Edo State, and that two of the newly confirmed coronavirus patients were returning travellers from the United Kingdom.

Comfirming the new disease incidents through its official twitter handle on Monday, NCDC cited the rise in numbers of the viral pandemic incident and urged Nigerians to employ the publicised preventive measures and call the toll free number in case of any information.

Five new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: 2 in FCT, 2 in Lagos & 1 in Edo 2 cases are returning travellers from the UK As at 09:45 am on 23rd March, there are 35 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. 2 have been discharged pic.twitter.com/brTI9PFsYH — NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 23, 2020

