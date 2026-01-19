NCC upgrades frequency system to boost telecom services

The Nigerian Communications Commission has begun a major overhaul of Nigeria’s spectrum management framework, targeting improved service quality, stronger network performance, and readiness for rising digital demands driven by data-intensive technologies.

The regulator said the planned reforms are designed to strengthen transparency and predictability in spectrum allocation, while supporting expanded coverage, better consumer experience, and long-term growth across the telecommunications sector.

According to NCC, spectrum remains the backbone of modern communications, enabling mobile services, broadband connectivity, financial platforms, emergency systems, and emerging technologies that increasingly rely on faster and more reliable data transmission.

The NCC’s Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Aminu Maida, disclosed the plans on Monday in Abuja at a stakeholders’ consultative forum on the Spectrum Roadmap 2026–2030 and guidelines for opening the lower 6 GHz and 60 GHz frequency bands.

Maida, who was represented by the Head of Spectrum Administration, Atiku Lawal, said the roadmap responds to rising demand from artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and the Internet of Things, which now require smarter planning and more flexible regulation.

He said opening the lower 6 GHz band for Wi-Fi 6 and the licence-exempt 60 GHz band would unlock new capacity for high-speed and affordable connectivity across homes, schools, hospitals, campuses, businesses, and public spaces nationwide.

“Globally, Wi-Fi carries a large share of total internet traffic as indoor broadband and wireless access have grown. By opening these bands, we are preparing Nigeria for the data demands of tomorrow,” Maida said.

Also speaking, the Executive Commissioner of Technical Services, Abraham Oshadami, described spectrum as a scarce national asset, warning that effective planning and regulation would determine Nigeria’s ability to drive innovation, close the digital divide, and strengthen global competitiveness.

“The way we plan, assign, and regulate spectrum will determine our ability to achieve our targets, stimulate innovation, and strengthen Nigeria’s global competitiveness,” he said.