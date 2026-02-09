NCC promises to end broadband hitches through policy review

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has commenced a comprehensive review of National Telecommunications Policy, 26-years after it was first introduced, in a move aimed at aligning the sector with current technological realities and global best practices.

The review targets the National Telecommunications Policy of 2000, which laid the foundation for the liberalisation of Nigeria’s telecom sector and the subsequent growth witnessed over the past two decades.

The NCC said the policy, though instrumental in shaping the industry, has become outdated due to rapid advancements in technology and changes in market dynamics.

The Commission announced the commencement of the review on Monday in Abuja through the release of a public consultation document, inviting stakeholders across the telecom ecosystem to submit inputs and recommendations on the proposed reforms.

According to the NCC, the exercise is designed to address emerging issues such as broadband expansion, digital services, satellite communications, internet governance, and next-generation connectivity, while also strengthening competition, consumer protection, and investment in the sector.

The Commission noted that Nigeria’s telecom industry has evolved significantly since the policy was drafted, with the widespread adoption of mobile broadband, digital platforms, and data-driven services, necessitating a framework that reflects present-day realities and future demands.

Stakeholders, including telecom operators, government agencies, industry experts, investors, and the general public, have been encouraged to participate in the consultation process to ensure the revised policy is inclusive and forward-looking.

The NCC stated that the outcome of the review is expected to provide a modern policy framework that will support Nigeria’s digital economy agenda, improve service delivery, and sustain growth in the telecommunications sector.