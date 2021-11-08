NCC distances 5G network from causing health hazards in Nigeria

The National Communication Commission (NCC) Chairman, Prof. Umar Danbatta, has disclosed that Nigerians’ interest were at the center of the agency’s consideration and that it was conscious of the citizens welfare, particularly concerns bordering on health, adding that any technology that would tamper with their health would not be considered.

He assured Nigerians that the proposed 5G network deployment would not in anyway affect their health and that though they were right to have raised concerns over the issue, the proposed network billed to enhanced connectivity would not hamper citizens health in any way.

Danbatta said that contrary to the rumours and conspiracy theories being propounded by some social media intellectuals, the 5G network and its accompanied broadband has not been proven by any health agency, including the World Health Organisation (WHO) to posses any health hazard to human being.

Speaking on Monday when he appeared before the National Assembly joint committee on Communications to defend his commission’s 2022 budget proposal, the NCC boss noted that the fears being expressed by Nigerians over the deployment of the new technology could not be justified scientifically.

Furthermore, he added that the 5G Spectrum network was good for the economy and the nation’s social transformation, noting that improved inter-connectivity would aid businesses growth, social interaction and fast-track development across nooks and crannies of Nigeria.

“Concerning the fears about the 5G spectrum, we share the same concern because it is justified and we have been sensitising Nigerians about the safety of the new technology. The 5G network we are going to launch has no harm. Up till date, there is no credible evidence about the health hazard of the 5G technology, therefore it is safe,” Danbatta told the lawmakers.

Continuing, he added, “There is no medical evidence from the World Health Organisation indicating any harmful effect of the spectrum on the health of the end users. NCC has enjoined Nigerians at the national level to disabuse their minds on the purported harmful effect of the spectrum and we will continue to sensitise them on the spectrum until everybody embraces the use of the 5G network.”

On the agency budget, Danbatta said that the NCC proposed to generate N632.39bn in 2022 from the sale of 5G spectrum to telecommunications firms, among other revenue sources. He said, “The revenue would be realised through the sales of 5G spectrum, fines among others.”

For the commission’s main budget, he said that a sum of N86.2bn was proposed for recurrent expenditures, N29.36bn is for Capital while N2.55bn was earmarked for Special Projects.

He also disclosed that with the launch of Computer Incidence Response Team, telecommunications networks across the country are secured against any form of cyber attack. Recently, not up to a month ago, the commission unveiled its computer incidence responsive which is a certified round protection for cyber attacks against telecommunication network.

“I am very very proud to bring this information to the knowledge of the general public, that all over the country our computers are secured from cyber attacks. This effort is going to be intensified in order to ensure the safety of our computers,” he noted.

