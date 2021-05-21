NCC clears air on phone identity submission

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has dismissed reports that mobile subscribers will be required to submit the international mobile equipment identity (IMEI) of their phones to it from July 2021.

Reacting to The Guild story, that President Muhammadu Buhari directed the NCC to mandates subscribers’ phone identity submission in three months, the regulatory agency said the commission did not at any time issue a statement regarding the registration of IMEI by subscribers and it has no plans to do so.

The NCC in a statement made available to newsmen through the Director of public affairs of the NCC, Ikechukwu Adinde, stated that “The reports in question have emanated from a section of the Revised National Identity Policy for SIM Card Registration recently launched by President Muhammadu Buhari and which has been uploaded on the Commission’s website.

“It is pertinent to state that the Commission is in the process of deploying a Device Management System (DMS). The DMS will essentially protect subscribers against phone theft and will identify and enable the elimination of fake devices from the networks.”

Through the statement on Friday, the commission said that mobile subscribers do not have to submit their IMEI numbers to the agency as required data would be captured automatically “The system will capture IMEI automatically without any requirement for subscribers to submit same.”

The agency further advised the general public to disregard the said publications, which have created the erroneous impression that telephone subscribers will be required to register their IMEI with their networks.

