NCAA threatens sanctions against airlines neglecting passengers

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has cautioned domestic airline operators against recurring flight disruptions and lapses in passenger welfare, warning that regulatory sanctions will be enforced if persistent non-compliance with consumer protection standards continues across the aviation sector.

The aviation regulator said its intervention follows growing concerns that air travellers are frequently subjected to prolonged delays without adequate communication, care, or support, particularly during periods of increased passenger movement and heightened operational pressure on airlines.

According to the authority, inspections revealed that some operators routinely withhold accurate updates from passengers and deliberately avoid meeting mandatory care obligations, including the provision of refreshments during extended delays, contrary to existing aviation regulations.

The NCAA’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, disclosed this on Tuesday, after the aviation regulator paid an enforcement visits to the Abuja operations of Xejet, Rano Air and United Nigeria Airlines.

Achimugu said the conduct observed during the inspections was unacceptable, stressing that airlines are obligated to prioritise passenger welfare at all times, including peak travel seasons when flight disruptions are more common.

“While we understand the unique challenges of December-related flight disruptions, airlines must provide the necessary care for passengers at a time like this,” he said.

He added that the directive applies to all domestic carriers and not only the airlines inspected, noting that the regulator has issued an ultimatum and will take action against any operator found violating Part 19 of the NCAA Regulations 2023.

“The NCAA finds this unacceptable and has given an ultimatum to the airlines. We are watching, and action will be taken where necessary,” Achimugu said.

The authority explained that the inspections form part of broader efforts to enforce consumer protection rules and ensure airlines comply with service standards during periods of high passenger traffic.