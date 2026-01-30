NCAA mandates airlines add special needs features on tickets

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority has issued a fresh directive to domestic airlines, insisting on improved access for passengers with disabilities and persons with reduced mobility through compulsory assistance options on ticket booking platforms nationwide.

The regulator said the measure is aimed at ensuring passengers who require support can easily indicate their needs before purchasing flight tickets, as part of broader consumer protection and inclusive aviation standards.

According to the authority, airlines are expected to make assistance requests available across all sales channels, including online portals and telephone reservations, to eliminate barriers faced by passengers requiring special support during travel.

The directive was conveyed in a statement signed on Friday by the NCAA Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, who said airlines have seven days to comply or face regulatory consequences.

Achimugu said the authority was restating an earlier instruction to operators, noting, “The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority has reiterated its directive to all domestic airlines operating in Nigeria to ensure full compliance with provisions for Persons with Reduced Mobility and passengers with disabilities by incorporating a mandatory Special Needs/Assistance request feature on their ticket reservation systems.”

He recalled that airlines were first directed in April 2022 to “conspicuously place a designated field, box or column on their booking platforms” to allow passengers give advance notice of required assistance before completing ticket purchases.

The regulator added that the obligation is backed by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations 2023, Part 19.12.3.1, which requires airlines, travel agents and tour operators to make adequate arrangements for passengers needing assistance during airport and onboard operations.

The NCAA said airlines must ensure a clearly identifiable section exists on booking portals for assistance requests and must also actively enquire if any passenger within a booking party requires support during the reservation process.

Warning operators against further delays, the authority stated, “In view of the foregoing, the NCAA has directed all affected airlines to conspicuously integrate a mandatory special needs assistance request option into their ticket reservation systems,” adding that non-compliance within seven days would attract enforcement action.